ROWE, Mary A.



Mary was born on January 18, 1928, and graduated in 1946 from Trotwood-Madison. She married Ray H. Rowe on December 18, 1946, and dedicated the rest of her life to working on the farm, homemaking, and raising two children, Harold and Carolyn. Along the way, she loved and was loved by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will sorely miss her. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ray H. Rowe; father, and mother, Ira and Cora Bell Cox;



brothers, Charles, Richard, and Slyvan; sisters, Elanor, Martha, Mattie, Ruth, and Elsie. She is survived by son, Harold (Sue Clifford); daughter, Carolyn (Bob) Sowers; grandchildren, Brian (Michele) Rowe, Lisa Adams (Nick Davis), Brad Rowe, Jesse Rowe, and Josh Rowe; great-grandchildren, Isabella,



Olivia, Parker, and Braden. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

