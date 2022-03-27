ROWE, Judith Virginia



Age 83 of West Carrollton, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 12, 1939, in



Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Art and Cecile Miller. Judy was a graduate of Beavercreek High School Class of 1957, a retiree from NCR



Corporation and Grandview Hospital. She is preceded in death by her brother, Daniel A. Miller and long-time companion, Robert Watson. Judy is



survived by her daughter, Allyson G. (Rowe) Berry (Richard Berry); grandchildren, D'Arcy E. Berry and Spencer M. Berry; sisters, Sally K. Miller, Constance E. (Miller) White (David White) and nephews, Andrew C. White and Adam G. White. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association in Judy's honor. Visitation will be Saturday, April 16th, from 1p-3p with a celebration of life service at



Newcomer Funeral Home, (3880 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com <http://www.newcomerdayton.com> to share a memory in the family guest book.

