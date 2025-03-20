Rowe, Dorothy Lee



Dorothy Lee Rowe was born August 23, 1930 in West Monroe, Louisiana to Louise (Hood) and John Henry Rhodes, Sr. Dorothy married Gerald Thomas Rowe in 1949. Together they had three children, Deborah, Pamela and Patrick. Upon retirement, Gerald and Dorothy moved to Centerville, Ohio. Dorothy remained in Ohio with her grandson, Clay, after Gerald passed. She suffered a moderate stroke March 2022 and subsequently relocated to Elk Grove, CA and then on to Stockton, CA for her final transition. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, younger brother, John Jr. and middle child, Pamela Grant Mayo. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories, daughter Deborah Travis-McCargo of Stockton, CA and son Patrick Sterling Rowe, Sr (Alice) of Elk Grove, CA. Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren, Courtney John Travis (Jeannette) of Parkland, FL, Tara Grant Raggi of Buffalo, NY, Clay Levert McCargo, III of Dayton, OH and Patrick Sterling Rowe, Jr (Tamara) of Dallas, Texas. Also, two great granddaughters Kailyn D'Aguiar of Jacksonville, FL and Kynley Rowe of Dallas, Texas and special "grandson" Matthew McDonald of Las Vegas. Dorothy also leaves behind a sister-in-law and nephew, Pearl Rhodes and Steve Rhodes of St. Louis and niece Cheryl Lucius Rhodes of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. Dorothy will be laid to rest following a committal service at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



