ROWAN, Susie L.



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday,



February 5, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded by Devera Rowan (daughter) and Myles Brown (grandson).



Visitation will begin at 10 AM and Celebration of life at 11 AM, Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist, 2262 North Gettysburg Ave. Interment, Jeffersonview



Cemetery.



