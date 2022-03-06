ROUSH, James N.



Age 66, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center,



surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Dayton to Nancy Lee (Steele) Roush and the late, Norris E. Roush. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Schiml); mother, Nancy Roush; siblings: Shirley Bass of KY, Kathy Morgan of Huber Heights and Bob Roush of Dayton. Friends and family may



visit from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 9, at Westbrock



Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton and from 10:15-11:15 am on Thursday at Our Lady of Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton followed by a 11:15 am Mass of Christian Burial. Jim will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

