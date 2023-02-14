ROUSE, Thomas Anthony "Tommy"



Thomas "Tommy" Anthony Rouse, age 70 of Sugarcreek Township, OH, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side Friday, February 10, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents: John Courtney and Mary Ann (Kessler) Rouse, his aunt Rita Somsel and numerous cousins. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Ann (Brown) Rouse, two sisters and brothers-in-law: Carol Ann and Jamie Frush, Patty and Kevin Breeding; a brother and sister-in-law: Rob and Sophie Rouse. His beloved dog that he took for long walks almost every day: Charlie "The Sports Dog". He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Tommy, also known as "the Red Head" in his earlier years graduated from Chaminade Catholic High School, earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Wright State University and passed the C.P.A. exam while working for Flagel, Huber and Flagel, CPA's, then went on to further his career as CFO with Dayton Heidelberg Distributing, spanning over 38 years of service. Tommy's love of golf began when he worked at Meadow Brook Country Club, while he attended Wright State University. Tommy also enjoyed Friday night Euchre, traveling, especially to Hilton Head, for many years. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, out of respect for his father, who was from Wisconsin. He loved attending U.D. Basketball games, a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals along with Ohio State Football. He was also known to enjoy the tailgating that went along with the games, a regular at Kramer's in Dayton for Saturday lunch. He frequented McIntosh's Pub and Grub in Bellbrook regularly with his circle of friends. Tommy was a loving, kind hearted, man who was always happy and he would often say "he enjoyed life". He was dedicated to his wife Louise, his family, and his career. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH. Family will also receive friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 16th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH, with Fr. Brian Phelps, Celebrant. Final resting place will be Bellbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice.

