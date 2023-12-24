ROUSE, Mary Ann



Mary Ann (Drummond) Rouse's valiant battle with cancer came to a close on December 16th, 2023. Just 15 days shy of her 83rd birthday, Mary lived a life filled with love and compassion. She was a Mother and mentor to countless people throughout her lifetime but the title (read as 'responsibility') she cherished most of all was that of Grandmother. Even in times of hardship, her light never failed to inspire each life she touched to keep a song in their heart and an apron in their kitchen. As the eldest of the Drummond siblings, Mary forged a path of grace for her Sisters Pat Sherrock, Donna Carey, Diana Pennington, and Ellen Lowe (pd), and her Brothers Charles Drummond, Larry Drummond, Terry Drummond, Edward Drummond (pd), and Thomas Drummond (pd). The marriage to her late Husband, Lloyd M. Rouse, led many more blessings in the humble Rouse household. Mary's indelible strength has been carried from coast to coast by her daughters Darlene Reed, Cheryl Drummond, Christina Steelman, Wendy Phillips, Edie Rouse, and Angela Davis (pd), and her sons Lloyd D. Rouse, Michael Hickey, and Joseph Rouse (pd). Her family bounty continues to thrive in the hands, hearts, and minds of her 19 grandchildren and an ever growing number of great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Mary's life will begin at 2:00. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com