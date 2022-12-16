ROUCH, Gerald W.



Age 89 of Fairborn, passed away December 13, 2022. Gerald (Jerry) was born April 14, 1933, in Crystal Lake, Ohio, the son of the late Wayne and Marie (Schwartz) Rouch. Jerry as a young man joined and served his country proudly, in the United States Army. Following his military service Jerry worked as an accountant in the civil service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, retiring after 34 years of combined federal service. Jerry was a longtime member of Mary Help of Christians Church and was involved in the Knights of Columbus for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, specifically, softball, golf, tennis, hiking, and coaching youth baseball. Jerry also loved making buckeyes as well as rooting for OSU and the UD Flyers, where he served as an usher for basketball for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Rouch and Marie (Schwartz) Rouch; wife of 50 years, Barbara Rouch; siblings, Dick Rouch, Don Rouch, Russell Rouch, Dale Rouch, Margie McCann, and June Gersbacher.



He is survived by his six children, Kathe Lowe (Mike), Bill Rouch (Denise), Pam Jorden (Mike), Stephanie Dunyon (Jim), Jenne Gross (Bob), Jere Truckenmiller (Steve); 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Rouch (Colleen); as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.



A visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Mary Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn. Burial with military honors will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com