ROTUNNO, Sherry J. Sherry J. Rotunno, age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully August 15th at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family and friends, ending a years long battle with cancer. She was born April 5th 1951, in Hebron, Kentucky. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Rotunno and son, Stefan Rotunno and sister-in-law, Barbara Frantz. Also by her siblings, Donna Coleman, Brenda Henson, Margie Henson McMeans, Greg Henson, Robert Henson and Jimmy Henson. She was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Henson. She fought hard and never gave up. Sherry was employed as a cashier by Kroger for 21 years. She loved the music of the Beatles, attending concerts and enjoying fine restaurants. She also loved keeping up with her social media friends on Pinterest. She will be forever loved and missed. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held after the pandemic subsides.

