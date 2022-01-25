ROTUNNO, Paul M.



Age 68, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, July 30, 1953. Preceded in death by his loving wife Sherry J. Rotunno; his



parents James T. and Clara Belle Rotunno; his Brother, James V. Rotunno and Sister



Judy West. He is survived by his son, Stefan Rotunno of West Milton, OH; Brother-in-law



Michael Frantz and Sister,



Barbara Frantz; Sister-in-law Deborah Marks Rotunno; Nieces and Nephews, Eric Frantz, Anthony Frantz, Rachel Rotunno Kurves; Rebecca Rotunno Bayman, Laura Borders Connock, Randy Borders, and Paul



Borders. He was a member of the Dayton Irish Club and the Washington Courthouse Band. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

