ROTHWELL, Geraldine M. "Jerry"



89, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born April 13, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ray and Marie (Kalleher) Rothwell. She retired from Credit Life after more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and later St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors



include one sister, Suzanne Porter; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and



nephews; and several close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ward Rothwell; and a nephew, Philip Porter. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church.

