ROTH, Thomas Howard



Age 84, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School Class of 1955. Tom had worked at NCR, General Motors and later retired from EDS. He was a former member of Emmanuel Catholic Church and former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Daniel Boeh Jr.) Roth of Union; son, Scott (Chris Vigeant) Roth of WA; grandsons, J.T. (Shannon Fair) Mackay, Drew Mackay; sister, Lynda (Greg) Brendel of Beavercreek; brother, Ronald (Deanna) Roth of Xenia; sister-in-law, Elaine Roth of Clayton; brothers-in-law, Carl Steinmetz of Kettering, Thomas (Karen) Steinmetz of GA; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Carol (Steinmetz) Roth; parents, Howard and Margaret (Schutte) Roth; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and James Brockert; and brother, Terrance



"Terry" Roth. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

