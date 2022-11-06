ROTH, Sonya R.



Sonya R. Roth, age 51, of Xenia, passed away November 1, 2022. She was born March 7, 1971, in Dayton, to her parents, Fred Roth and Sarah (Robinson) Shank. Sonya was preceded in death by her uncles, Bo, Timmy, Danny, Larry, Ronnie and Roger Robinson.



She is survived by her four children, Jordan Roth Sr., Brandon Roth, Kierstin Hill and Cailyn Hill; grandchildren, Trevin Roth-Heyman, Jordan Roth Jr. and Jaxon Roth; mother and step-father, Sarah "Cathy" and John Shank; father, Fred Roth; brother, Robert Roth; niece, Makenzie Reese; sister/aunt, Patsy Howard-Robinson; aunts, Donna Sue, Paula Robinson and Sandra Robinson; uncle, Buddy (Freda) Robinson; and numerous extended family and dear friends.



Sonya enjoyed being at the beach and collecting crystals. She loved her family, friends and Tinker Bell with all her heart.



Family will receive guests from 2-3 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM.



To share a memory of Sonya or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

