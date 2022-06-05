ROTH, Robert Francis



Passed away on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Bob was born on April 23, 1944, to Robert and Patricia Roth in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judy Roth. Bob is survived by his sisters Sharon (Larry) Davis, Michelle (Douglas) Guernsey; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins, all who will miss him dearly. Bob retired from Miami University of Middletown after 35 years of service as a business manager and worked seasonally for H&R Block for the past 10 years. He also enjoyed part time work with Drees Homes and working in the bakery at Dorothy Lane



Market. He was a graduate of Chaminade (class of 1962) and enjoyed periodically having lunch with some of his classmates. Bob and his wife Judy were active members of the P.R.O.M.I.S.E.S. group out of Middletown, Ohio. They took several trips with this group to Japan and hosted an exchange student from Japan for a year study at Springboro High School. They were also active members of the National Campers and Hikers Association with the state of Ohio and the



Gophers Camping Club for many years and later just enjoyed traveling and visiting many sites of interest. They never missed an opportunity to pick up a souvenir or a bottle of wine and gathered Christmas presents throughout the year to share with family and friends. Bob enjoyed a good meal and eating at unique diners, bakeries, coffee shops and even food trucks. His gentle demeanor, talent for telling a good story about his travels with Judy and contagious laugh could light up a room and will be missed tremendously. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St Mary's of Assumption Catholic Church in Springboro, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10 - 10:45 AM at the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's



Research in his name. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

