ROSSI, Helen Cecilia Mae



81, of Middletown, went home to her heavenly father on



Sunday, November 1, 2020,



surrounded by family. She was born in Cook County, Illinois, to parents, Marcos Alfonso Ricardo and Velma, in 1938.



Cecilia graduated from Middletown High School. She was working in Operations for ARMCO when she met her



beloved husband on a blind date, while he was on leave from the Army. Cecilia raised eleven children. She was a quiet and selfless leader of her tribe. She always cared for others first, whether it was her children, her husband and their



parents; the neighborhood children, or a stranger. In addition to parenting, she served as a Cub Scout Leader and participated in her children's numerous activities. As her children



became more independent, she became a Branch Manager for the Middletown Journal and served for nearly 20 years



preparing lunches for the students at Fenwick High School. She filled bellies with home cooked recipes and filled hearts with love. After retiring in 2004, Cecilia continued to serve through a crocheting ministry for newborns and Ohio's



Hospice. Cecilia was a member of Holy Family Parish. She was preceded in death by her father Alfonso, who passed away when she was just 16; mother Velma and stepfather, George; brother, Alfonso (Jack); and infant daughter, Debbie. Cecilia is survived by her husband of more than 61 years, John; sisters Nathalie (Joe) and Deborah. Her children, Antoinette (Wil) Kroger, Domenico (Judy) Rossi, John (Lisa) Rossi, Maria (David) Kelly, Michele (Harold) Cromwell, Theresa (Jeff) Zelinski, Gina (Paul) Kamberis, Matthew (Kerry) Rossi, Rebecca (Jay) Dollries, Alison (Kenny) Lewis, and Thomas Rossi; and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 1st Ave., Middletown with Fr. John Civille and Fr. Ed Pratt as celebrants. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 and St. John XXIII School lunch services, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



