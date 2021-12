In Loving memory of



Skylier J. Ross



"Gun Gun"



12/26/2003 - 12/17/2020





We love you today, tomorrow and Forever! We wish we had more time to love on you. There is not one day thatwe don't think about you.You fought your battle and won! We all are extremely proud of you! It's a Foreva 31 thang! Family ova everything! Until we meet again 365 days too long. Rest up momma's soldier.



Love, Momma, Var and Rah Rah