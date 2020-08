ROSS, MSgt Ronald "Vamp" Age 69, of Fairborn, departed August 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Survived by loving family and friends. Retired from the U.S. Air Force. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home (Marietta, GA). Interment, Georgia Memorial Park. HHRoberts.com