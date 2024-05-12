Ross, Peggy Marie



Peggy Marie Ross, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024. She was born June 22, 1933 in Salt Lick, KY, the daughter of Charles and Celia (Basford) Harper.



Peggy was a proud member of South Middletown Church of God.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Wagner, brother, Orville Harper and sisters, Ruby Roth and Gloria Deal.



Peggy is survived by her husband of 71 years, Donald Ray Ross; daughter, Renee Ross Elam (Doug Elam); grandchildren, Ashley Elam, Liana Elam and Stephen Elam and sister, Delores Horn.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024, 2 pm at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



