ROSS, Karen

ROSS (Phillips), Karen A.



Age 75, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born in San Francisco, California, on July 8, 1947, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Janet (Gattermeyer) Phillips. She was the life of every party and loved caring for her many pets over the years, decorating for the holidays, and tending to her flower gardens. Karen is survived by three children: Brian Gentile, Amy Interian, and Janette Cowart; two brothers, Keith (Linda) Phillips and Neil (Gail) Phillips; one sister, Carol (Kevin) Gentile; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Julie Phillips; and a son, William Moore. The Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. The family will hold a private celebration of Karen's life at a later date.



