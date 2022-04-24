journal-news logo
X

ROSS, June

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROSS, June A.

Age 90 of West Chester, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born on

November 11, 1931, in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late George and Eunice (Brown) Flagg. June is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Greg) Hering; grandchildren, Sabrina, Jeromy, Jessica, Joshua, Natalie, Chrystal, Ashley, and Mary Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Paige, Lily, J.J., Anthony, and Bentley; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Eddie Ross. A Gathering will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Dr. Dale French officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at


www.Webb-Noonan.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
Michniak, William
3
NEWELL, Robert
4
Crouse, John
5
LAWSON, Bonnie
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top