ROSS, Darlene

ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

ROSS (Hicks), Darlene

Darlene Ross, age 73, passed away May 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Ross. She is survived by her son Gene Friedman; daughter-in-law Larissa McMorris and granddaughter Ileana Guglielmi; sisters Sue (Jerry)

Wendell, Lorna (Jerry) Didier, Nancy (Frank) White, many

nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She graduated from Northmont High School. She loved the ocean in Florida, the river in her backyard, and watching the birds and animals that visited. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

