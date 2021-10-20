ROSS, Charlene



CHARLENE ROSS, 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday afternoon, October 16, 2021. She was born in Springfield on



October 28, 1941, the daughter of the late Charles and Wilma (Headen) Knott. Charlene worked as a preschool teacher for many years. She is survived by her children, Peter M. Knott Ross, Paul M. Ross, Pamela M. Ross Good (Howard), Penny M. Ross, and Phillip M. Ross



(Valerie Davila); three grandchildren, Lauren Demetriss Knott, Marcus Cross and Phillip M. Ross Jr.; many other grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren Marcus Cross Jr. and Ja'Shawn Cross. Also surviving are two sisters, Delores Brown and Lou Ann Elahee and numerous nieces and nephews,



including two special nieces, Cindy Jones, Lee Ann Riley: and special nephews, Johnny Vance and Geordie McKinney. She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Fambro; brothers, Ralph (Judy) Knott and Charles Knott Jr.; niece, Eletha Jeter; and nephew, James Vance. Charlene's homegoing service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON and RUE



FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ernest Brown presiding. The



family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. The family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear masks. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



