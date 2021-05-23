ROSS, Carl L.



Age 84, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, May 20th, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.



He was born April 20th, 1937, to Martha (Sherretts) and Clarence Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his wife Constance Ross, and their daughter Duronda Miller.



Carl is survived by sons Zachary Ross, Stewart (Michelle) Ross, and Gregory (Tammy) Ross, as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



The family will be celebrating his life privately, and ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Carl at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

