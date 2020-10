ROSENBERGER, Paul



Paul Rosenberger, age 71, passed away October 18th at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Frances Rosenberger, his siblings Cornelius Rosenberger and Frances Shipley. He is survived by his children Michael



(Victoria), Abbey (Brian), Benjamin (Casey), Ashley (Daniel) and siblings Mary Lou (James) Morris, Eileen Bradley and brother-in-law Steve Shipley. Private service will be held.