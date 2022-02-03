ROSENBAUER, Carl H.



91, passed away at his home Monday evening, January 31, 2022. He was born March 13, 1930, to Carl F. and Mary Rosenbauer in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from



Roger Bacon High School in 1948 where he was a member of the football and track teams. From August, 1951 - May, 1953, he served in the



army during the Korean War



removing land mines.



On May 15, 1954, he married Alvera E. Fluegeman and together they raised six children. He was a design engineer contractor on consumer product lines predominately at GE and



Proctor and Gamble. They became members of Sacred Heart parish in 1959 where he became very involved with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In 1964, he was encouraged to run for city council and served as a Fairfield City Councilman for 8 years (1965–1973). Fairfield was a new city and he found this to be an exciting time to be involved in city government. He was also interested in building houses, building his 1st house in 1954/55 and his second in 1959. While still spending 3-4 nights a week at council meetings, he built 3 more houses, the 5th being his dream house completed in 1974. These were very much family projects involving his wife and teenage



children as his construction crew. His preferred reading material was the Wall Street Journal and became very involved



investing in the stock market, with no problem being a risk taker. Traveling was another passion he shared with his wife, enjoying many trips to Germany and other nearby countries and sharing his German heritage.



He is survived by his children, Debbie (Tom) Barlion, Steve (Cindi) Rosenbauer, Tom (the late Marita) Rosenbauer, Gina (Bob) Breen, Ken (Marijo) Rosenbauer, and Pat (Candy) Rosenbauer, 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Joann Fluegeman, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife Alvera, granddaughter Katie Rosenbauer Snellgrove, daughter-in-law Marita Rosenbauer, his parents and a sister, Rosemary (at age 5). He also was preceded by brothers and sisters-in-law: Tony and Joan Fluegeman, Dolores Fluegeman, Rosella and Bob Freson, Marian and Don Klusman, and Al Fluegeman.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Feb. 7, 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield, 400 Nilles Rd., with Fr. Larry Tharp as celebrant. Visitation will be in the church narthex from 9-11am. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. In lieu of



flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart's St. Vincent de Paul Society in care of Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



