ROSE, Shirley



89, of Bellbrook, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born October 16, 1932, in Dayton, to the late Charles and Thelma (Hawker) Miller. Shirley loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren in Dayton.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Michael) Mueller; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Matthew (Natalie), Nicholas, and Benjamin; two great-grandchildren, Zachariah and Theodore.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Rose; and her son, Michael Rose.



Family will receive friends Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00PM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. A Celebration of Life will begin 9:00AM, Friday, July 15, 2022. Shirley's final resting place will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, 800 E. David Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, in Shirley's memory.

