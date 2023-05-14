Rose, Sandra A. "Sandy"



Sandra Ann Rose passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 76 years old. Preceding her in death were her parents Raymond Dale Rose & Annie Bartholonaus Rose and her sister Helen Rose. She is survived by a cousin Shirley Folger. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm at David's Cemetery Chapel (4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH 45429). Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm. Sandy will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.

