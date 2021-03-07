ROSE, Rocky



March 6, 1952- Feb. 15, 2021



Rocky Rose, 68 of Bellbrook Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, the morning of



Monday, February 15th, 2021.



He was born in Dayton, Ohio, March 6th, 1952, to Everette H. Rose and Rose Edna (Uhls). He graduated from Belmont High School class of 1970 and joined the Navy. A carpenter by trade, he spent many years in



construction and remodeling, owning Dayton Developments Construction Co. He then became a superintendent for a HUD housing Project called "The Lakewoods Apartments" for roughly twenty years until he retired.



He enjoyed tinkering with anything and everything. He loved flying. Years ago, he obtained his pilot's license and flew



single engine planes for a hobby. Most of all, Rocky loved his grandkids!



Rocky is survived by his son Ritchie (Deanne) Rose; his daughter Rhonda (Joseph) Cook and five grandchildren; Justin and Ashley Rose, Joseph, Jr., Codie and Kaitlyn Cook; Sister Sheila (Billy) Blankenship and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Rocky is preceded in death by his Father Everette H. Rose, Mother Rose E. (Uhls) Gelvin-Rose, brothers Jack Rose, Ronnie Rose, Herschel Rose, Phillip Rose, Robin Lautenburg, Randy Gelvin, Roger Gelvin, Ritchie Gelvin, Reggie Gelvin and Toney Rose. Sisters Tudy White-Sproat and Brenda Rose Hawley.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Veterans charity or your local food pantry in his memory.



A memorial service will be held at Clearcreek Chapel in Springboro, Ohio, on June 19th, at 12pm for Rocky Rose and his brother Roger Gelvin.

