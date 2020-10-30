ROSE, Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Rose, age 86,



of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mary was born on January 23, 1934, in Chavis, Kentucky, the daughter of Alonzo & Jessie (Smith) Begley. Mary loved her family deeply. Some of her favorite things were drinking her beloved Dr. Pepper and working jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed cuddling up with her dog Tyler while watching Sy-Fy movies.



She is survived by her children Cathy (Zip) Yeazel, Pam (Charlie) Combs, David (Monetta) Rose, Dawn (Ron) Drake and Robin (Darryl) Stephens; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her brother Michael Begley and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years George M. Rose; her companion of 18 years Billie Joe Prather; her sister Jenny (Tom) Anderson and her brother Russ (Velma) Begley. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Joseph Lavelle and his nurse Melissa, for taking such great care of her for so many years. Mary's daughters and families would like to recognize their brother David "Golden Boy" for staying by her side until the very end, Thank You.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society 2300 Wall Street, Suite H, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

