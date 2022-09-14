ROSE, Jennifer Lynn



39, of Springfield, passed away in her residence. Jennifer was a fun-loving woman. She loved to laugh, loved music, and loved her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Jo Rose (Larry Testerment); her father, Jerry Rose; siblings, Leah and Bub Lanum, Megan Rose, Jessica, Ronald, and Kelli Cantrell, and Tiffany Chantaca; her godparents, Bill and Rose Gilland; lifelong friend, Cassandra Gilland; nieces and nephews, Brett Young, Bryce Rose, Tay and Khia Garrison, Damien Burchnell, Malachi, Makinzee, and Christian Cantrell; and many special friends. A celebration of Jennifer's life for all who knew and loved her will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

