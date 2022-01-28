ROSE, Janet Louise



Janet Louise Rose, age 86 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born on May 14, 1935, the daughter of Michael Max and Donna Meredith (Goforth) Mikula. She was a 1953 graduate of



Bethel Local Schools, Tipp City. She attended Parkview United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her children Beverly (Mal) Peaso of Dayton, Linda (Paul) Werring of Jacksonville, FL., and Michael (Cheri) Rose of Dayton, 7 grandchildren Kristen (Jake), Ashley (TJ), Jeffrey (Katy) and Adam all of Washington State, Natalie (Aaron) of Knoxville, TN., Molly (Joe) of Hillsboro, and Andy of Miamisburg, 14 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Suerdick and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years Chester Rose in 2016 and a brother Donald Mikula. The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center 5 South Wing for their excellent end of life comfort care.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at a later date this spring. Service have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the Kettering Medical Center Foundation, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

