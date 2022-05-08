ROSE, Janet Louise



Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born on May 14, 1935, the daughter of Michael Max and Donna Meredith (Goforth) Mikula. She was a 1953 graduate of Bethel Local Schools, Tipp City. She attended Parkview United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her children Beverly (Mal) Peaso of Dayton, Linda (Paul) Werring of Jacksonville, FL., and Michael (Cheri) Rose of Dayton; 7 grandchildren Kristen (Jake), Ashley (TJ), Jeffrey (Katy) and Adam all of Washington State, Natalie (Aaron) of Knoxville, Tenn., Molly (Joe) of Hillsboro, and Andy of Miamisburg; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Suerdick; and several nieces and



nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years Chester Rose in 2016; and a brother Donald Mikula. The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center 5 South Wing for their excellent end of life comfort care.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:30 am at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the Kettering Medical Center Foundation, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

