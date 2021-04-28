ROSE, Dorothy L.



88, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Christian Health Center in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born in Lee County, Kentucky, on January 12, 1933, to parents, Willard and Dovie Creech. Dorothy moved to



Middletown in 1947. She was very much a people person and enjoyed her career as a switchboard operator/receptionist for companies such as Ohio Bell, Montgomery Ward, Carter Beverages, the Middletown



Journal and Miami University Middletown. Dorothy was a Kentucky Colonel and loved to cook and work in her garden. Dorothy is survived by her son, Larry A. (Gwen) Wolf; three grandchildren, Leah (Bobby) Inman, Tana (Steven) Buck and Micah Wolf; two great-granddaughters, Graycn and Aria



Inman; and her sister, Jackie Creech. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

