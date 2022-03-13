ROSATO, Thomas Albert



Thomas Albert Rosato, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on March 3, 2022. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pamela K. Rosato, his daughter Emmaline (Robert) Owens and grandchildren Charlotte, Lilly and Maddox Owens. Additional surviving members are Julie Rosato (West Chester, OH), Karen Gustus (Oakridge, OR), John and Laura Peters (West Minster, CA), Zachary and Rose Rosato (Golden, CO), and numerous other relatives and a host of longtime friends. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved son Christopher Rosato, his sister Antoinette Rosato, brothers-in-law David M. Peters and William Maxwell, and parents



Albert and Mary Rosato of Kettering, Ohio. Born on March 18, 1945, Tom was a graduate of Chaminade High School in



Dayton, OH, and attended the University of Dayton. He was a proud serving member of the U.S Navy. During his professional career, Tom worked in sales for the Louisville Cement Company, Dapper Company and Wilson Concrete Products. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be sent to the Tri State Bleeding Disorder Foundation, 635 W 7th Street Suite 407, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 (513) 961-4366.

