RORICK,



Marcia Herrlinger



Age 91, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021, with



family by her side. She was born March 29, 1930, and made Dayton her home for 25 years. She was an avid sports enthusiast playing golf, tennis and paddle tennis and enjoyed traveling, gardening, writing and entertaining.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Packard Rorick, and four children, Lyn Herrlinger Feldman, Leslie Herrlinger Lanahan, Kitty Herrlinger Hillman and Mark Heekin Herrlinger. Her son Edward Franklin Herrlinger, III predeceased her. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her grandson, Lynn Gordon



Bailey, Jr. also predeceased her.



She will be interred at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and a memorial service will be held Oct. 4, 2021, in her honor.

