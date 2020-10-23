ROOT, Marjorie L.



Marjorie L. Root, age 94, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 20, 2020, at Otterbein Hospice. She was born on October 21, 1925, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Stephen and Marcella McMullen. Marjorie graduated from Hamilton High School. Marjorie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. After her children graduated school, Marjorie became a clerk at Sorg Credit Union in 1965; even had the honor to work alongside Laural Williams for five years. Marjorie was a member of the Ladies Society at Holy Family Parish and the Butler County Chapter of Credit Unions. Marjorie was especially proud of establishing, The Herbert C. Root Scholarship, in honor of her late husband, Herbert C. Root. She also spent time volunteering at Central Connections-Senior Center in Middletown, Ohio. Marjorie is survived by her loving children Marsha (Brian) Johnston of PA and Donald E. (Gwen) Root of OK; grandchildren Cheryl Johnston, Deborah Wrich, Corrine Lawrence, Amanda Root; great-grandchildren Sammy Lawrence, Harrison Wrich, Alexander Wrich; step-grandchildren Alice Davis, Bess Davis and her brother, Rodney W. McMullen of IN. Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband of 43 years, Herbert C. Root; second husband of 18 years, Edwin F. Anderson Sr.; siblings Stephen Arthur McMullen Jr., Betty Schneider and Malcom McMullen. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Holy Trinity, 201 Clark St, Middletown, Ohio, from 11:00am-12:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00pm. Burial will take place at Middletown City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Otterbein Hospice in memory of Marjorie. Please visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com to leave a condolence for the family.



