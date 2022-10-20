ROLLER, Shirley T.



Shirley was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 08, 1937. She was the daughter of Makoto Kato and Fusako (Tokita) Kato. Shirley was employed for 23 years at Wright-Patterson AFB and served as Secretary to the Base Commander. Shirley was preceded in death by her Parents, her only son, Craig, her husband Richard, and her three siblings, Ronald Kato, Marjorie Matsukawa, and Emi Kimura. Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Lori (Steve) Ritzenthaler of New Carlisle, Amy (Kenneth, who just passed away a week before Shirley) Parsons of Great Falls, MT, and Gwyn Roller of New Carlisle. She had four grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Parsons of California, Joshua (Jaclyn) Parsons of Washington state, Erica (Andrew) Newcomer of Great Falls, MT, and Jacob (Christine) Ritzenthaler of Westerville, OH, seven great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. The family is planning a private memorial service for Shirley and the family would be honored if you would consider making a donation to your favorite charity in her memory.



