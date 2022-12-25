ROLLER, Francis Eugene "Gene"



Age 87, of Springfield, passed away on December 22, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1935, the son of Robert E. and Ethel (Riffle) Roller. A lifelong resident of Springfield, he graduated from Springfield High School in 1953, and Wittenberg University in 1957. Following military service with the U.S. Army, serving in Italy and in the U.S. Army Reserves, he returned to Wittenberg to work in the Office of the Registrar. He became University Registrar in 1966, holding that position until his retirement after 38 years of service to Wittenberg. Gene was an active and faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, having served in many leadership roles over the years. He also served on the Ohio Synod (ELCA) governing board. He was a member of the Clark County Historical Society and a First Families member of the Clark County Genealogical Society. Service to his community includes past president of Lutheran Community Services, member of the Oesterlen Board, poll worker for the Clark County Board of Elections, and docent at the Heritage Center of Clark County. He received the Edith E. Stager Memorial Award as a tutor for the Clark County Literacy Center. Gene loved his family, Civil War history, travel, and trains. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine (Fackler) Roller; daughters Kimberly (Paul) Handrock of Carmel, Indiana, and Lynda (David) Farrell of Springfield; grandchildren: Alex and Kathryn Handrock and Evan and Collin Farrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nettie (Donnelly) Roller, and his aunt, Frances Roller. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Thursday, December 29, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am at the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Wittenberg University Advancement Office, Box 720, Springfield, Ohio, 45501. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



