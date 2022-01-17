Hamburger icon
ROLKE, Karen

ROLKE, Karen S.

Springfield Twp. – Karen S. Rolke. Beloved wife of the late Gustav John Rolke, Jr. Devoted mother of Jonathan (Heather) Rolke and the late Lynn Rolke. Cherished grandmother of Nora and Macy. Loving sister of Janice Polito and brother of Dale Cummins. Dear Aunt of Scott Polito. Also survived by her miniature Schnauzer, Scampers, and many special friends.

Karen passed away on January 6, 2022, at the age of 79 years. Formerly of Hamilton, OH. Avid gardener and nature lover.

Visitation will be held on Wed., January 19th from 12 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 2 PM at the Paul R. Young

Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Pvt. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The

Nature Conservancy. Online condolences can be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


