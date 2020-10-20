ROLFE, Ora "The Big 'O'"



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on October 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Anne; son, Timothy; and



parents, Margaret and Ora Rolfe. Survived by his son, Nicholas (Barbara); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of extended family, and faithful companion "Spunky." Ora



belonged to the Stiver's Athletic Hall of Fame. He worked for McCall's Printing Company for many years, and also worked for Centerville Schools. There will be no services held at this time. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



