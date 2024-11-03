Rohr (Hull), Joan Theresa



Rohr, Joan Theresa Hull age 95, of Kettering passed away Tuesday October 29th, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence McCubbins and Joseph Hull, her husband Robert (Bob) Rohr, a sister Mary Jo Hull, a grandson Nathan Guy, and son-in-law Michael Guy. Survived by a daughter Nancy Guy, a son Drew (Danette) Rohr, grandchildren; Emma (Will) Etienne, Ella (Steve) Edwards, Andrea (Joel) Montgomery, Eric (Jenna) Rohr, Brian Jones and great grandchildren; Cameron, Shelby, Nick, Maddie, Ayden, Mercy, Leon, Kaydence, Maren, Hailey and Ellie. Joan's family was everything to her and she so enjoyed making every holiday special! She was involved with 4H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon Wednesday November 6th 2024 at St Albert the Great Catholic Church 3033 Far Hills Ave Kettering, OH 45429. Burial immediately following at David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 pm Tuesday at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



