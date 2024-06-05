Rogers, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Rogers age 80 of West Chester passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024. He was born on June 20, 1943 in Corbin, KY. Bill was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of the Brookville, OH VFW Post 3288. He is survived by his loving wife of over 46 years Layle Rogers; one daughter Christy (Richard) Blaszak; two grandchildren Jessica (Dustin) Mann and Heather Blaszak; two great grandchildren Miley Mann and Nicolas Mann. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Rogers, two children Jeffrey Rogers and Nicole Rogers. Visitation will be on Friday June 7, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Burial will be on Saturday at 11:00AM at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon, OH with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com