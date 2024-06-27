Rogers, Richard

Richard R. "Dick" Rogers, 81, of Springfield, passed away June 23, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Dick's funeral service will b held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

