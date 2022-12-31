ROGERS, Anna Lee



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Woodglenn Alzheimer's Community, Dayton. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on April 12, 1946, the daughter of Bob and Eva (Richardson) Cox.



She is survived by her children Harold (Andrea) Rogers, Lisa (Tom) Beno and Judy Rogers; grandchildren Kristin (TJ) Castle, Kaci Rogers (Chris Leonard), Matt Beno, Jessica Kemen, Isiah Yates and Harley; great-grandchildren Scarlet, Ava, Savannah, Sadie, Noah, Summer and Lucas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 40 years Arnold Rogers and several brothers and sisters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.


