ROGERS, Amy

Amy Rogers, age 49 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born August 22, 1972, in Middletown, Ohio, to Carl Walter and Carol Sandra (Peck) Shiflett. She graduated from Madison High School. She was employed at Martin's Donuts. Amy is survived by her husband of nineteen years; Stephen Rogers, her daughter; Paige Rogers, parents, and sister; Angela Murphy. Visitation will be Monday, October 11 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio, from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Rev John Wagner officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to gofundme.amyrogers to help with funeral expenses. Condolence may be sent to the family at


Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

