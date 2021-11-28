journal-news logo
X

ROETTER, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROETTER (Dyke), Nancy E.

Age 82 of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born April 3, 1939, in Dayton to the late Alvin and

Esquiline Staley Dyke. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William James Roetter. She is survived by her children Steve (Jeanette) Roetter, Holly (Richard) Herbst, and Patty (Mike) Waker; grandchildren Kirsten, Derek, Blake, Hannah, Rick, Jack, Nicole, and Ben and great-grandchildren Jack, Evelyn, and Charlotte. Nancy was a graduate of Fairmont West High School and attended Ohio State University. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. A private

celebration of Jim and Nancy's lives will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of

Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BYERS, James
2
HUELSMAN, Wanda
3
BREWER, WILLARD
4
McGEE, Tokiko
5
DAUM, PATSY
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top