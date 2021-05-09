ROESCH, Richard C.



"Rick"



Age 71, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 29, 1949, the son of Richard C. and Roberta (Jackman) Roesch. On February 16, 1971, in Aurora, Indiana, he married Betty A. Aldridge. Rick retired as a supervisor for the City of Fairfield Streets Department after 30 years of service.



Survivors include his wife, Betty; a daughter, Lisa (Bryan) Hesse; mother-in-law, Vearlie Aldridge; two grandchildren, Ciara Roesch and Logan Hesse; brother and sisters, James Roesch, Barb (Jim) Williams, Debbie Roesch, Nancy (Mark) Rolfes, and Vickie Roesch.



Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Robin and George Wroot; and his father-in-law, Charles Aldridge.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed buy burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am, Tuesday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hamilton. Online register book available at



