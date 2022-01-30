ROEHM, Marjorie Mae



Age 98, of Xenia, formerly of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. Marjorie was born February 6, 1923, to the late Herbert and Brieta (McFerran) Riesinger. A graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1941, she earned her Bachelor's Degree at Murray State



University. Marjorie led a full life, obtaining her pilot's



license, serving in the USMC in WWII, traveling to India for six weeks, and was pleased to achieve three hole-in-ones in golf. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and a life-member of the American Legion. Marjorie taught in the Kettering School System, sharing her love for art with her students. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Marjorie is preceded in death by



husband Leslie Roehm, son Jerry Roehm; and brother, Jim Riesinger. She is survived by her children, Charles (Nancy) Roehm, Richard (Debbie) Roehm, and Brieta (Chet) Robbins; 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held Monday, February 7 at 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449. For those unable to attend, services will be live-streamed on



Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blepharospasm Research Foundation, P.O. Box 12468 Beaumont, TX 77726-2468 or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Legacy Assisted Living for their excellent care of Marjorie. Fond



memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com