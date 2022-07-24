ROEGGER, Daniel David



On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Daniel David Roettger passed away at the age of 81. Daniel was born on November 1, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, to George and Mildred Jane Roettger. Daniel was a United States Marine veteran 2D Recon Battalion serving honorably on the U.S.S. Cambria and the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He dedicated his civilian life to serve our country working for MILCOM. He fulfilled his passion to see the world, traveling to over 70 countries through his work.



Daniel is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother William Bill. He is survived by his brother James, his daughters Sheri (and Coray Salyer) and Jennifer (Carder), his grandchildren Brett, Dakota, and Amber, along with several cousins, great-cousins, and a nephew.



A mass will be held from 10:30am to 11:30am Monday, August 1, at Holy Name Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, OH 45067. This will be followed by an honor guard burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery at 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Condolences can be shared at



