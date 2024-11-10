Roe, William Thomas "Bill"



William T. Roe III, age 76 of Hamilton, moved to heaven on Nov. 5, 2024. He was born in Chicago, IL at the Naval Hospital on Feb. 25, 1948. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William T. Roe Jr. and Geraldine (Baker, Roe) Davis; also his stepfather Harold A. Davis. Bill is survived by his wife and partner Beverly (Wagner) Roe; and his family: Shawnee Davis, Shane (Diana) Davis, Amber (Pete) Combs, Scarlet (Jeff) Day, and Michael (Morgan) Everett.



Bill was an entrepreneur by the age of 10: selling Yule logs and sapling trees that he harvested from the surrounding woodlands. Bill graduated with a degree in engineering from Miami University, while working at Mosler Safe Company.



His restaurant career spanned 35 years, starting at Sambo's Restaurant in Richmond, IN. where he advanced quickly to vice president. Later he held executive positions at WR Grace El Torito and Chi Chis Mexican restaurants. In 1982, he opened his first Pedro's Restaurant in Hamilton, later expanding to five Pedro's Angus Steakhouses in Oxford, Fairfield, Middletown and Richmond, IN.



At Pedro's Angus Farm, Bill surprised and inspired many with his business sense, innovations and marketing skills. He laughingly admitted: "When we started raising cattle, I didn't know a heifer from a Hereford." With the cattle heritage of his wife Bev, and the sweat equity of their partner Michael Everett, the Angus operation thrived.



Bill fought melanoma and neuroendocrine liver-pancreas cancers for three years. His doctor Faisal Adhami and team provided the utmost care and encouragement. Bill had a miraculous recovery in 2022 and told his congregation: "My next stage in life is to find out what God spared me for."







Bill's long illness fueled his growth and faith in the Lord Jesus, while he was surrounded by praying family, friends and customers. Bill lived his life by the mantra: "NEVER GIVE UP." Bill's spirit never gave up. He just moved to a higher location.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 PM at College Corner Presbyterian Church, in College Corner, OH. Visitation starts at 2 PM. Two institutions helped Bill thrive, so memorials may be made to College Corner Presbyterian Church, and Cincinnati Cancer Advisers, a foundation that provides wise consultation for cancer patients.



